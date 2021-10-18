Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.60 and a 52 week high of $433.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

