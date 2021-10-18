Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 33,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,652. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.