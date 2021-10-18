Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €46.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.44).

A number of research firms have commented on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

EPA:ALO traded up €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €31.25 ($36.76). 953,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.49. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

