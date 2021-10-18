Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,885,032.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.