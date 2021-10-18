Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,885,032.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 66,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $4,885,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
George J. Christ also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,765,500.00.
Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
ALTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.