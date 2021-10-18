Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.65. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 672 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth about $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

