ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 7.4%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60. 3,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.93.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ALX Oncology by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ALX Oncology by 37,796.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

