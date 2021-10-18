Ambrosus Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $23.49 million and $767,992.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,363,331 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

