Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 99,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMTB stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. 53,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.07. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

