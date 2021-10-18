Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $62.90 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.