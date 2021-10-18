América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

