American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,573,897,000 after buying an additional 103,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

