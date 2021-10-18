American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:AFINP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,793. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

