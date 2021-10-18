American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of American Vanguard worth $78,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Vanguard by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.