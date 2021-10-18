Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Receives $272.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.04. 1,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $292.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after buying an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $82,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

