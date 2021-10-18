Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

