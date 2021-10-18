Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 151,625 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,862,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $62.94.

