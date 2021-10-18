Analysts Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group stock opened at $211.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day moving average of $206.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in CME Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CME Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

