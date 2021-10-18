Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $944.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. 76,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,428. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

