Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 124,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,697. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

