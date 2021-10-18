Analysts Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.