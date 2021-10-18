Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $933.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $143.80. 20,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,176. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $145.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

