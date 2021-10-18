Analysts Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $640.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $633.50 million to $657.90 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.80.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,185,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,798,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,957,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

