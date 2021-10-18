Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post $2.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $2.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Stryker reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.13.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $266.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

