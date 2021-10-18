Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $12.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.36 million and the lowest is $9.70 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $8.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $54.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.48 million, with estimates ranging from $68.16 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AQST stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 7,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,676. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

