Analysts Expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) will announce sales of $2.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.78 billion and the lowest is $2.61 billion. Biogen posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $455.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded down $11.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.75. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

