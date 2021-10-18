Analysts Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $42.90 on Friday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.