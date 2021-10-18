Analysts Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.55 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $217.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.00 million and the lowest is $216.10 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $874.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.50 million to $894.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $922.03 million, with estimates ranging from $882.50 million to $969.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after purchasing an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after purchasing an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth about $103,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. 10,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,702. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

