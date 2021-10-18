Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $490.32. The company had a trading volume of 270,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,238. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $296.21 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average of $408.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,530. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

