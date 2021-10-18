Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $60.25

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

ADPT opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $128,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

