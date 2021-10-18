Analysts Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Target Price at $45.42

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,193,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,847,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.55. 151,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,976. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

