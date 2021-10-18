Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $23.20

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.
ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.