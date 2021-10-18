Analysts Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) PT at $23.20

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 44.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 184,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

