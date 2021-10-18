Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $97.68

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.68.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,090. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chewy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.91. 4,063,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,295.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63. Chewy has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

