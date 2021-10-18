Analysts Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Target Price at €60.44

Shares of Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.44 ($71.11).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock traded down €0.58 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €57.54 ($67.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.63.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.