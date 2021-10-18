Analysts Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $127.06

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.