Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $165.54

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. 10,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $114.33 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 891.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.