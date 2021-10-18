Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Target Price at $24.21

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

HAL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. 186,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

