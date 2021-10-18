Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Target Price at $21.81

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAC traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,436. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

