Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Price Target at $64.53

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:NIO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,155,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,044,609. NIO has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

