Analysts Set Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $91.67

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

