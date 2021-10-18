Analysts Set Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target at $44.33

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

