Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Price Target at $126.33

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,144 shares of company stock worth $4,162,029. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.45. 1,126,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,222. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

