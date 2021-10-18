Analyzing Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weis Markets and Sendas Distribuidora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Sendas Distribuidora’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.35 $118.92 million N/A N/A Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.62 $271.21 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Dividends

Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Weis Markets has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Sendas Distribuidora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04% Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weis Markets beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

