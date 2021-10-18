Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $129.27 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

