Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

ANEB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. 6,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.33.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.56).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $22,803,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

