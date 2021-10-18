Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ANGN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,610. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $256.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

