Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

APVO opened at $14.99 on Monday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 276.54% and a negative net margin of 309.94%. On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

