Anson Funds Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $324.76 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $915.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $356.79 and a 200-day moving average of $339.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

