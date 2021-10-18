Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.61

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 8331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. The business had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,634,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 169,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110,572 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222,012 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

