Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives $17.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:AR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 86,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,643,980. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

