Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $19.59 on Monday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

